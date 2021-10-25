MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rainy start to the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers continue to come from the Gulf of Mexico this morning as a weak front slowly pushes south. The much-needed rain comes after a nearly dry month of October.

The 40% rain chance continues through midday before the rain slowly tapers off. Even though the front eventually makes it to our south, it will not bring much cooler air. Highs today will be in the mid 80s, and we’ll be back in the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon.

A lingering shower may still be around tomorrow morning, but most of the day will be dry. Wednesday starts out dry and pleasant, and temperatures climb back into the mid 80s.

The next big weather event comes on Thursday as a strong cold front arrives. The rain chance goes up to 70%, and some of the storms could be strong with heavy downpours. The rain holds highs near 80 that day before the cooler air arrives Thursday night.

Highs will be in the 70s starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend. That’s below average for this time of year. A few sprinkles are possible as the cooler air comes off the Gulf of Mexico.