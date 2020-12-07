MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rainy morning; clearing and cool afternoon

TAMPA , Fla. (WFLA) – Light to moderate rain continues through the morning as a cold front slowly pushes south. The rain mostly comes to an end by midday, and the clouds clear out through the afternoon.

It stays cool with highs in the upper 60s and breeze from the north. Once the sun sets, temperatures drop quickly. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Sunny and chilly all day on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. We’re back in the low 40s Tuesday night. It stays clear and cool Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s.

No rain expected for the rest of the week. The next cold front arrives Sunday.