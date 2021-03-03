MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rainy morning as a front passes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many of us start our day with showers and even a few thunderstorms as a front pushes from north to south through the Tampa Bay area.

Once the rain makes it through, cooler and less humid air arrives. Clouds slowly clear out through the afternoon. Highs make it into the mid 70s early this afternoon before temperatures start falling. There will also be a cool breeze from the north.

Mostly clear skies expected overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s, which is slightly below average for early March.

We end the work week with a couple of picture-perfect spring days. Sunny and 72 on Thursday with low humidity, and it warms up to 76 on Friday.

Another system brings a 50% rain chance Saturday, and this front brings in even cooler air. Highs will only be in the upper 60s Saturday. Even with sunshine on Sunday, highs stay in the low 70s.