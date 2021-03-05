MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rainy & cool start to the weekend Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a gorgeous and warmer finish to the work week today, rain chances are rising to get the weekend started.

We’ll see increasing cloud cover overnight as a storm system moves into the Gulf Of Mexico and approaches. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the middle and upper 50s.

Expect cloudy and breezy conditions first thing Saturday morning with a few showers possible. A good coverage of scattered rain will move through from midday tomorrow through the evening. Temperatures will struggle to climb much if at all during the second half of the day Saturday with the added cloud cover and rain around, in addition to the breezy northwest wind.

Thankfully, skies will clear out Saturday night and we’ll have plenty of sunshine back for Sunday. Temperatures will remain below average for the second half of the weekend with a continued breeze out of the northwest.

High pressure will provide sunshine all of next week with temperatures surging back into the low 80s by Thursday afternoon.