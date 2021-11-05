MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rainy, cloudy and windy all day, stronger storms possible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An area of low pressure passes over the state today, and it keeps us rainy and windy all day. Mostly moderate rain expected, but there will be pockets of heavier downpours during the day. Watch for ponding on the roads.

As the low passes, there is a slight risk of strong to severe storms, mostly south of I-4. The threat level is a one out of five, but watch for some high wind gusts and even an isolated tornado.

Clouds and rain keep highs in the mid 70s today. Winds turn out of the north tonight, and temperatures drop into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Off and on rain continues overnight.

A few showers linger into early Saturday morning before finally exiting the area. It stays cool and gusty all day Saturday. Extra clouds from time to time as well. Highs will only be near 70 degrees, and it cools into the low 50s Saturday night.

Sunday should be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 70s. We have a nice stretch of days for most of next week. Plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity with highs in the mid 70s. The next storm system approaches next Friday.