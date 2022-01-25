MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rainy and cool afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rain spreads in from the Gulf of Mexico by midday, and our rain chances increase to 90% this afternoon.

Heavier downpours are possible at times as well. It’s possible for widespread reports of 1-2 inches of rain

The clouds and rain keep us cool; highs only reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees today. You’ll need a thicker rain coat to stay comfortable.

The heaviest of the rain tapers off just after sunset, but lingering showers continue all night and into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

It slowly dries out tomorrow, and it will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s. The best day is Thursday with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies.

The next system is set to arrive late Friday. This one will not bring as much rain, just a few spotty showers Friday afternoon and evening. The front passes early on Saturday, and the last of the rain clears out.

Shiver me timbers! Behind the front, cooler air arrives just in time for the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates Saturday afternoon. Highs will only be near 60 degrees, and we drop into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees Saturday night.