MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain takes a back seat to sunshine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We continue to push out a frontal boundary system through the Florida straights and move a trough off the coast of north Florida and the Carolinas. As this occurs a ridge of high pressure continues to build across the southern plains and extends throughout the southeast into the Sunshine State. A dryer air mass builds within the mid and upper levels and with the accompaniment of high pressure, a much more stabilized and dryer atmosphere takes hold of the area.

This means rain chances will be very low throughout the next several days as we hold to this dry air mass and high-pressure weather combination. Today, however, we still have enough low-level moisture pouring in from our Sea-breeze off the gulf and an easterly flow from the Atlantic to allow for isolated storms mainly developing more inland rather than the coast. The isolated storm threat will dwindle overnight tonight as we lose the daytime heating.

With high pressure centered closer to the Mississippi river, a northerly track with our winds will take over which will allow for slightly cooler temperatures to greet us during our next several mornings. Upper 60s and lower 70s for morning lows will be common throughout the region. Daytime highs though are not expected to change from seasonal which ranges between the upper 80s and lower 90s.

High pressure will slowly start to break down moving forward to the mid-week which will allow for slight rain chances to build back up to between 10 and 20%. There are hints of a weak trough that will develop through or next weekend which will allow for a slight chance for scattered showers and storms next Saturday and Sunday.

In regards to the tropics, we continue to monitor hurricane Sam however due to high pressure developing over the Southeast, tropical forecast model runs still keep Sam well away from the United States and the sunshine state through its lifespan. There is an opportunity to impact East Coast rip currents and possibly create rough seas offshore by Friday and Saturday but overall no direct impact is expected. There are also two waves that we are tracking coming off the African coast that continue to track the Atlantic tropical beltway towards the Caribbean in the lesser Antilles. At this time, I don’t anticipate any major impact to the US or Florida through the next 7 to 9 days but we will continue to vigilantly monitor these waves.