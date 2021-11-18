MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain spreads across the Tampa Bay area today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cloudy and mild morning, showers begin to spread north across Florida. Rain chances go up to 60% by the afternoon.

The most widespread and heavy downpours will occur south of I-4, but some showers will make it farther north. As much as 1-2 inches of rain is possible in spots.

Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures still make it to near 80 degrees today. A weak cold front arrives tomorrow with only a 20% chance of rain and not much cooler air. Highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80.

The front lingers around this weekend, so the rain chance stays at 20% Saturday and a 10% chance Sunday. Highs return to near 80 degrees both days.

The next big cold front passes on Monday. While it won’t bring many showers, it will bring a big cool down. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-upper 70s, but we stay in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.