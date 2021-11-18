MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain spreads across the Tampa Bay area today

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cloudy and mild morning, showers begin to spread north across Florida. Rain chances go up to 60% by the afternoon.

The most widespread and heavy downpours will occur south of I-4, but some showers will make it farther north. As much as 1-2 inches of rain is possible in spots.

Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures still make it to near 80 degrees today. A weak cold front arrives tomorrow with only a 20% chance of rain and not much cooler air. Highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80.

The front lingers around this weekend, so the rain chance stays at 20% Saturday and a 10% chance Sunday. Highs return to near 80 degrees both days.

The next big cold front passes on Monday. While it won’t bring many showers, it will bring a big cool down. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-upper 70s, but we stay in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss