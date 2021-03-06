MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain chances to slowly fade, drier trend to take over

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Low pressure and its respective front will continue to transition east overnight, allowing rain chances to slowly fade away in to early tomorrow morning. Its replacement will be a ridge of high pressure that will track in from the Heartland and settle across the interior of the Southeast. This will keep rain chances from popping up through the next several days and allow for a more stable pattern to take hold of the Gulf Coast.

Winds will begin to develop out of the northeast tonight into tomorrow and with that wind, comes a slightly cooler pattern. Daytime highs will hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday and Monday but will begin to rebound into the upper 70s by the end of next week as we become more centered over high pressure.

With the transition of low pressure to high-pressure tonight, tomorrow, and Monday morning, a minor pressure gradient will be common. This means our northerly flow will be a bit more robust. Sustained winds tomorrow afternoon are expected between 10 and 15 mph with gusts between 20 and 25 mph. Choppy conditions on the bay and 2 to 4 feet seas will also be common. Please take caution on the waterways and be weary of Small Craft Advisories.