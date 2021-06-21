MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain chances stay elevated most of this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a strong batch of scattered storms across inland areas to get the work week started today, rain chances will stay elevated for the next few days.

Scattered showers and storms will wind down heading into the overnight hours tonight. Expect a mild and muggy night with low temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s.

With deep tropical moisture above us, a healthy coverage of scattered showers and storms is expected during each afternoon and evening this week. High temperatures will climb up to around 90 degrees but the increased humidity will send heat index values surging well into the 100s.

Slightly drier air aloft will limit our rain chances some heading into the weekend.

