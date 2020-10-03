MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain chances rising this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After what was a very comfortable second half to the work week with low humidity levels, mugginess levels and rain chances are back on the rise this weekend.

The same front that moved to our south bringing the drier air over the last few days is lifting back to the north this weekend. This front will stall above us bringing some deeper moisture with it. Scattered showers will develop during the day Saturday, especially across areas south of I-4. The overall rain chance is 40%. Look for mostly cloudy skies and below average high temperatures in the low 80s.

Showers are likely to persist overnight with mild overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees. A better coverage of showers and storms is expected across the area for the second half of the weekend. Some heavy rainfall is possible as deeper moisture surges up from the south. Some areas may see 2-3″ or more of rainfall by Sunday night.

Rain chances will drop some Monday and Tuesday before more tropical moisture brings high humidity and elevated rain chances much of next week.