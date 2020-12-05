MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain chances rise Sunday night as next cold front approaches

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a beautiful start to the weekend today after a cold front passed through early this morning. Sunday will be pretty quiet before another front arrives with rain chances and more chilly air.

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight as cooler air continues to filter in. Temperatures will be a little chilly by morning dropping down into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low 70s. Rain chances will rise Sunday night into Monday as another cold front approaches. Scattered showers are expected as this front moves through.

Another batch of chilly air will follow this next cold front. Low temperatures are expected to drop back into the 40s each morning during the middle of next week. Milder temperatures will return by the end of the week.

