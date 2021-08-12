MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase as Fred heads into the Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today, we have the lowest rain chance of the week at just 30%. It will be hotter than normal, even for August. Highs reach the low-mid 90s with heat index 100+.

The storms that form will push toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. It slowly cools after sunset, and lows should be in the mid-upper 70s.

The rain chance increases to 40% tomorrow as some moisture from Fred spreads across southern Florida. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the low-mid 90s.

As Fred enters the Gulf of Mexico Saturday, our rain chance goes up to 50%. Most of the impacts from Fred will be felt Saturday night and through Sunday.

Sunday’s rain chance is 70%, and some heavy downpours are likely. Watch for flooding from rain, but the surge of gulf water looks to be minimal. The weather improves on Monday as the system likely heads toward the northern Gulf Coast.