MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain chances go down as slightly drier air moves in to Tampa Bay Saturday night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Max Defender 8 radar is tracking a few showers this morning as a weak cold front passes through Tampa Bay.

Outside of the isolated showers, skies are mostly clear but temperatures are mild in the mid-70s. Temperatures will top out near 88° this afternoon.

This morning’s patchy rain will continue moving south through as the cold front pushes into South Florida. Rain chances will decrease after noon with much drier conditions expected this evening.

Slightly less humid air will filter in as well and it will feel pleasant compared to the excessive humidity that has been in place. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s by Sunday morning and with drier air in place it will be a comfortable start to the day.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm to near 87 degrees Sunday afternoon with just a 10% chance for a few isolated showers in the evening.

High pressure will build into the southeast leading to a mostly dry but warm work week.