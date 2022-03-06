MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain chances and humidity return this week in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a pleasant morning across West Central Florida with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. It turns into a warm afternoon though, with highs in the upper 80s very close to 90°.

Tampa will likely break a high temperature record with a forecast high of 89° and a record of 86° last set back in 1983.

No rain is in the forecast today, you’ll see abundant sunshine and it will feel warm in the direct sun. Winds will still stay light out on the water, southeast turning southwest this afternoon at 10 knots, sees two feet, and a light chop in the bay.

As the work week begins, humidity increases as moisture surges back in from the south.

With warm temperatures and higher moisture, a few isolated showers will be possible each afternoon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.

By the end of the week, a cold front approaches the area and long-range forecast models have been suggesting this one will actually cool temperatures off. It looks like it will pass through Saturday morning with showers, and maybe a rumble of thunder.

Temperatures next weekend will be cooler with below average temperatures possible Sunday. This potential cool down will not last long.