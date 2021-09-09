MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain bands from T.S. Mindy pass through Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Mindy is heading northeast into Georgia, but the bands of rain wrapping around the system will impact Tampa Bay today.

Watch for passing showers along with breezy conditions through the day. Our rain chance is 50%, especially mid-morning to late afternoon. Once we head into the evening, the showers slowly taper off.

If you’re headed to the NFL Experience at Julian B. Lane Park this afternoon, be sure to take the rain gear just in case. Tonight’s season opener for the Bucs starts at 8:20pm, and the rain will be ending, but a stray passing shower isn’t out of the question.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures drop into the mid 70s overnight.

We still have an onshore wind pattern tomorrow, so a few coastal showers are possible in the morning. The rain chance increases to 40% in the afternoon as the storm push inland. We make it back to 90 degrees tomorrow.

Fewer storms are expected this weekend. Rain chances for Saturday and Sunday are 30% with highs in the low 90s.