MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Quite steamy to end the month of March

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for some patchy areas of fog this morning, but they will burn off quickly as temperatures rise.

It will be a steamy day for March with highs in the mid-upper 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average. Higher humidity makes it feel even warmer. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, but they will still come from the south.

Just a few clouds around through the day and into the evening. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees. Similar days expected through the weekend. We get back into the mid-upper 80s Saturday, and highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday.

A fading cold front may bring a stray shower or two on Monday, but most of us will stay dry. Fronts continue to pass to our north, so we stay warm through the middle of next week.

Looking long range, a stronger cold front has the potential to pass through and cool us slightly for the end of next week.