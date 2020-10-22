MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Quick downpours expected again today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The unsettled weather pattern continues. It stays breezy with winds from the east all day. Those winds push in showers from the Atlantic Ocean. There is just a slim rain chance this morning, but the rain chance increases to 30% this afternoon.

Expect some extra clouds at times, but there will be enough sunshine to bring temperatures up to 87 degrees this afternoon. That’s still four degrees above average for late October.

Most of the rain ends just after sunset, and overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

It will be slightly drier tomorrow with just a 20% chance of a passing shower. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The rain goes back to 30% Saturday.

Drier air, lower rain chances, and more sunshine expected next week. No big cool downs in the forecast though.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Epsilon has strengthened to major hurricane with winds of 115 mph. That makes it a Category 3, but it should curve out to sea and never impact the U.S. One tropical wave in the Caribbean has a 20% chance of developing once it crosses Cuba and enters the Atlantic Ocean early next week.