MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Plenty of downpours around this afternoon and evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out mostly dry, but rain chances ramp up quickly this afternoon. There’s a 60% chance of storms, and they linger through the evening.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds between the storms, and it will be steamy. Highs will be held down into the upper 80s, but the heat index values stay in the upper 90s.

The rain tapers off after sunset with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Rain chances begin to drop tomorrow, but there’s still a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms. Highs return to 90 degrees.

Drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere limits weekend rain chances to 30% in the afternoon. It gets a little hotter on those days with highs in the low 90s.