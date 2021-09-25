MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Pleasant weekend in Tampa Bay with just a few showers mainly south of I-4

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are mild but relatively pleasant and skies are mostly sunny this morning. It will warm up fast with high temperatures up near 92° Saturday afternoon.

With drier air still in the upper levels, shower and thunderstorm coverage will be limited this afternoon. Overall rain chances will increase to a 20-30% after 4:00 p.m. for areas south of I-4. Any storms that do form will diminish after 9:00 or 10:00 p.m. tonight with clear skies expected through Sunday morning.

A cold front is still stalled nearby but we’ll get an extra push south by Sunday afternoon with drier air moving into the entire Tampa Bay area by Monday.

While Sunday will still be warm with highs near 90°, it should be drier with just a 10% chance for a few isolated showers. The warm, mostly dry and sunny conditions will stick around through the middle of the week.

Dew points are forecast to drop into the mid 60s Monday Tuesday and Wednesday which will be most noticeable in the mornings. Low temperatures in some spots could drop into the upper 60s farther north of I-4.

The tropics remain active with two named storms, Subtropical Storm Teresa and Hurricane Sam but neither pose a threat to the United States. A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa early next week will likely develop into the next named storm. It will need watched as it treks across the Atlantic Ocean.