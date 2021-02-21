MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Pleasant Sunday ahead of weak cold front, showers Monday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are chilly this morning, in the 40s and 50s across the Tampa Bay area which is slightly below average. Skies are clear and winds are light.

Although temperatures are below average this morning, we’re in store for a pleasant afternoon. Highs will be near average, in the low to mid 70s across the area. Just a few clouds will pop up this afternoon but no rain is in the forecast.

It will be a milder night with low temps in the upper 50s on Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be warmer with highs near 77°. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with clouds increasing in the afternoon ahead of a cold front.

The weak cold front will pass late Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning with a few showers. Rain chances are at a 30%. The showers clear out before sunrise on Tuesday morning.

The front will only cools us off slightly for the middle of the week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s and we’ll have a cool morning on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 40s.

By the end of the week, temperatures warm back to near 80 degrees and we will stay mostly dry with a mixture of sun and clouds each afternoon.