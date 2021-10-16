MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Pleasant fall pattern stops by Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Partly cloudy skies continue to build as we move throughout the rest of today due to high pressure diminishing and tracking to the east. By overnight tonight, a cold front will enter from the southeast increasing our chances for some isolated showers and weak thunderstorm activity primarily between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday. No severe weather is expected at this time due to a much more stable mid-level environment to the atmosphere.

By the time we all wake up tomorrow morning, the frontal boundary system will be further south, near Cape Coral and Fort Myers. Partly cloudy skies will be common but a chill in the air will take over the Tampa Bay area. The Nature Coast counties can expect the upper 50s for tomorrow morning. Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Lakeland counties can expect morning lows in the upper 60s and southern counties such as Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, and Desoto can expect morning lows in the lower 70s.

A dry air mass enters after the front so chances for showers or storms back down to less than 5 percent. Partly sunny skies will be common for our Sunday through mid next week with daytime highs in the low and mid-80s for Sunday and Monday.

We will begin to increase temperatures back to the upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. The following weekend we’re monitoring for a new surge of tropical moisture from the Caribbean that may introduce higher rain chances and help drop morning lows and daytime highs back to seasonal.

As far as the tropics go, there are no active areas of interest within the Atlantic, the Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico.