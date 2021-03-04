MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Pleasant and clear to end the work week; rain returns this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You will notice much cooler air this morning. Any overnight clouds clear out quickly after sunrise. Temperatures slowly climb through the 60s and into the low 70s this afternoon.

With a cool breeze from the north and low humidity, it will feel comfortable in the sunshine. (It may even feel a little cool in the shade.)

It cools quickly tonight, and overnight lows will be in the low-mid 50s. We should feel a faster warm-up tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity remains low, so it stays comfortable.

The next storm system arrives Saturday with a 50% rain chance. With the clouds and rain, it stays cool all day with highs in the upper 60s. The rain ends Saturday night, and it will be sunny and pleasant again Sunday. Highs are still below average in the low 70s.

Each day next week gets a little warmer, but it stays comfortable and sunny.