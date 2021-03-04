LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Pleasant and clear to end the work week; rain returns this weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You will notice much cooler air this morning. Any overnight clouds clear out quickly after sunrise. Temperatures slowly climb through the 60s and into the low 70s this afternoon.

With a cool breeze from the north and low humidity, it will feel comfortable in the sunshine. (It may even feel a little cool in the shade.)

It cools quickly tonight, and overnight lows will be in the low-mid 50s. We should feel a faster warm-up tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity remains low, so it stays comfortable.

The next storm system arrives Saturday with a 50% rain chance. With the clouds and rain, it stays cool all day with highs in the upper 60s. The rain ends Saturday night, and it will be sunny and pleasant again Sunday. Highs are still below average in the low 70s.

Each day next week gets a little warmer, but it stays comfortable and sunny.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss