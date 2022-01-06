MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Pleasant afternoon before a cold front tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a slightly cool morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s this afternoon. We should see plenty of sunshine, and the humidity remains comfortable.

Clouds begin to increase this evening as a weak front approaches. Watch for an isolated shower after sunset, but the best chance for showers is in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Most of the rain will end before the morning commute tomorrow.

The front won’t bring any cooler air. Highs on Friday will still be in the mid 70s, and we warm up closer to 80 on Saturday. Sunday’s highs should be in the low 80s. The weekend should be dry and spring-like.

A stronger front arrives Monday with a better chance for showers at 30%, and this one brings back cooler air. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-upper 70s, but we’re back in the low 70s on Tuesday.