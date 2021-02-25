MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Picture-perfect day across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get your cameras ready for another beautiful day in Tampa Bay. The sky should be bright blue with very few clouds.

After a cool morning, temperatures climb fast. Highs reach the mid-upper 70s with a comfortable level of humidity. It stays mostly clear overnight, and it will not be quite as cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Just a few degrees warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s-near 80 degrees. Just enough added humidity for a few clouds, but it’ll still be a great day to be outside.

Humidity continues to increase into the weekend. It will feel warmer with highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday, but no rain expected.

Several rain systems and cold fronts stay well north of Florida into next week. Our next rain chance isn’t until the middle of next week.