MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Pcokets of heavy rain Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a dreary start to the weekend today with lots of cloud cover and scattered rain, especially south of I-4.

A stalled frontal boundary sitting above us will keep rain chances elevated on Sunday. Scattered rain will linger into the overnight hours tonight. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and mild low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few isolated storms are expected throughout the day on Sunday with a 50% rain chance. Some locally heavy rainfall is possible. The clouds and rain will hold high temperatures down around 80 degrees.

Rain chances will dip briefly on Monday before a surge of tropical moisture brings elevated rain chances for the second half of next week into next weekend.