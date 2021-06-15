MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Passing storms possible throughout the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern continues across the Tampa Bay area. Winds come from the Gulf of Mexico and push showers on land. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible at any point during the day. The rain won’t last long, but it’s possible to get multiple downpours throughout the day.

The onshore winds also make it more humid. Highs will stay in the upper 80s with the clouds and showers, but the heat index is still in the upper 90s.

We have another day of this pattern tomorrow, so the rain chance is 40% again with rain possible anytime. It stays steamy with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances drop to 30% Thursday and down to 20% Friday as drier air arrives. A tropical low in the Gulf of Mexico will drift north and bring heavy rain to the northern Gulf Coast, but it looks like the low will stay far enough away from us to only impact us indirectly with the drier air.