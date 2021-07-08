MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Passing showers and high humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tropical Storm Elsa heads up the east coast, it’s still creating an onshore wind flow for us. Winds from the Gulf of Mexico push showers onshore throughout the day. Today’s rain chance is 40%.

With this pattern, the best chance for rain is from the morning until the early afternoon. Later in the day, showers start to diminish and push across the state. The pattern also keeps us quite muggy, so highs in the upper 80s will feel like the upper 90s.

We get back to a more typical summer pattern tomorrow. It starts out dry, and there will be some late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs make it to 90 degrees in the afternoon.

Typical summer thunderstorms develop through the weekend with highs in the low 90s. No development is expected in the tropics in the next five days.