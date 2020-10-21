MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Passing showers and extra clouds continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers are already spreading across the Tampa Bay area, pushed across the state by the gusty winds from the east.

Rain chances increase to 40% through the afternoon, and plenty of clouds linger through the day as well. It will be muggy for late October, but the breeze makes it feel a bit more comfortable. Highs reach the mid 80s with heat index values near 90 degrees.

Most of the rain tapers off after sunset, but there’s still about a 20% chance at 8pm. Keep that in mind if you’re planning to be outside to watch the Rays World Series Game 2. Rain chances drop during the game.

We have a similar weather pattern in place for tomorrow with gusty winds from the east pushing showers across the state. Tomorrow’s rain chance is 30% with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances drop to 20% Friday.

TRACKING THE TROPIC: Hurricane Epsilon has winds of 75 mph, but the system should stay well out to sea and have no impact on the U.S.