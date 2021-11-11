MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Passing light showers today; stronger front soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Extra clouds and a warm wind from the south keep us feeling muggier. There is a 30% chance of light showers through the day with highs in the low 80s.

Most of the rain tapers off this evening, but the clouds linger overnight. Lows stay in the upper 60s. A weak front arrives tomorrow with only a 20% chance of rain. It will still be warm tomorrow with highs near 80 degrees.

A stronger front passes through on Saturday. This front will bring a 30% chance of light rain, but it will also usher in cooler air. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-upper 70s. We only hit the low 70s Sunday.

A third front passes through late Monday. It will be dry, but it keeps us with winter-like temperatures into the middle of the week.