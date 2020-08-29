MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Passing heavy downpours moving through today and Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although it’s dry and quite muggy to start the day, rain is offshore of the Nature Coast and slowly drifting in. Rain chances will increase to 50% throughout with passing, heavy downpours likely, especially along and north of I-4.

Temperatures will not be as hot as they have been the past few days. Highs today will top out near 89 degrees due to extra cloud cover and increased showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Some storms could linger into the late evening hours before rain chances come down to a 10% for the overnight hours. A few showers are possible along the coast Sunday morning.

Abundant tropical moisture is in place and will keep rain chances high through Sunday with passing heavy rain likely once again.

High temperatures will once again be slightly below average due to the cloud cover sticking around. Highs on Sunday will be near 88 degrees.

Early next week, the tropical moisture will slowly disperse and rain chances will drop to 40% for Monday and Tuesday. The onshore wind will continue though leaving the chance for isolated morning showers along the coast, storms developing in the early afternoon and drifting east through the day.

Even drier air will arrive for Thursday through Saturday leaving rain chances at a 30% for afternoon storms as winds shift from westerly to southeasterly.

With rain chances slowly coming down through the week, highs will rise back into the low 90s.