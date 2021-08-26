MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Passing downpours possible anytime today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An upper-level disturbance passes over the Florida peninsula today, and it will help create showers.

Overall, our rain chance is 40%, but those showers are not specific to a time of day. A passing downpour is possible anytime. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. There will also be a breeze from the east all day.

We return to a more typical afternoon storm pattern tomorrow, and our rain chance is still 40%. Highs remain in the low 90s.

As a tropical low enters the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, it should strengthen as it heads toward the northern gulf coast. It may spread some extra moisture to us late in the weekend and into early next week.