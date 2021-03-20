MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Partly sunny, cool and breezy weekend in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are cool and skies are mostly cloudy this morning. Winds are light for now but the breeze will pick up throughout the day. Skies will stay partly sunny to mostly cloudy and temperatures will stay below average with highs near 72°.

An area of low pressure will develop off the southeast Florida coastline this afternoon. This will keep the breeze strong out of the Northeast for the rest of the weekend. It will bring in clouds from the East Coast but we should stay mostly dry today with less than a 10% chance for a stray shower.

There is a slightly better chance for a stray shower or two Sunday afternoon, especially east of I-75 and north of I-4 but most of us will still stay dry.

Temperatures for the second half of the weekend will still be below average. Morning temperatures on Sunday will be around 53 degrees and we will warm up to around 74°.

The area of low pressure that develops in the Atlantic will move away on Monday. It will pull the clouds and any showers with it. That will leave the first half of the work week mostly sunny and dry with gradually warming temperatures each day.

Highs will be back in the low 80s by Tuesday.

A cold front will approach Thursday night and Friday and increase rain chances. The front does not look like it will pass all the way through, in fact long range forecast models push the front back North on Saturday leaving temperatures warm and the air feeling muggy. This may change over the coming days.