MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Partly sunny and cool Sunday in Tampa, much warmer this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are a bit cooler this morning and you’ll want to light jacket if you’re stepping out the door. We’re starting off with temperatures in the 50s in most spots with a northwesterly breeze continuing at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Skies are mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will warm to around 72° this afternoon but that’s still below average for late March. Skies will stay partly sunny to mostly cloudy throughout the day and the northwesterly breeze will continue. There is also a 10% chance for a stray shower or two.

Tonight, the clouds will linger, lows will be near 57°. We’ll see a nice warm up for Monday afternoon with a bit more Sunshine expected. Highs will be near 76°. There will still be a 10% chance for a stray shower, especially for the first half of the day.

The warm up continues heading into the middle and end of the work week with some very warm temperatures in the forecast. By Thursday and into the weekend high temperatures will be up into the mid to upper 80s and it will feel quite muggy with humidity levels on the rise.

A cold front will try to approach Friday but it doesn’t quite make it here. There will be a 10% chance for a few stray showers Friday and into the weekend.