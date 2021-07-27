MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Onshore wind pattern returns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern pushes showers onto the coast in the morning, and it brings higher humidity across the Tampa Bay area.

Showers start near the coast and spread inland through the day. By the evening, most of the rain is on Florida’s east coast.

When it’s not raining, it’s hot and humid. Highs reach the low 90s with heat index values 100-105. It stays muggy through the evening with lows in the upper 70s.

The pattern persists tomorrow, so expect some morning coastal showers and a 40% chance of afternoon storms. Highs will be back in the low 90s.

The rain chance drops slightly Friday and the weekend to 30%.