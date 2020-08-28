MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Onshore wind pattern push showers east this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are transitioning into an onshore wind pattern today. The prevailing wind direction for the next few days will be from the southwest.

This pattern pushes a few showers onto the coast in the morning, and the storms head farther inland by the afternoon. Today’s highs will still be in the low 90s with a 30% chance of getting one or two of these storms at your house.

Watch for coastal showers again Saturday morning. The rain chance increases to 40% through the day tomorrow as those storms spread inland. It will be slightly cooler with highs near 90 degrees.

Sunday’s high will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The same pattern continues with a 40% chance of rain Sunday and Monday.