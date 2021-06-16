MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Onshore wind pattern keeps humidity high

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winds continue to come from the Gulf of Mexico and bring in extra humidity. This weather pattern also pushes a few showers onshore in the morning hours. Keep an umbrella handy throughout the day because a passing downpour is possible at any time. Today’s rain chance is 40%.

Temperatures get held down slightly with more clouds around. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but when you factor in the high humidity, it’ll feel like the mid 90s.

Evening showers slowly taper off, and it stays mostly cloudy and muggy tonight. Lows in the mid-upper 70s.

The onshore wind pattern is still in place tomorrow, but fewer storms will form. The rain chance drops slightly to 30%. Drier air limits rain chances even more on Friday and Saturday, and the rain chance is just 20%.

With more sunshine, it will also be hotter. Highs make it into the low 90s to end the week.

An area of low pressure should develop and push north through the western Gulf of Mexico during the next few days. It stays weak, and the moisture from it stays far to our west.