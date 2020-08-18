MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Onshore wind continues to bring morning showers near the coast, inland PM storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers and storms are once again hugging the coastline of the Tampa Bay. This spotty rain up and down the coast will spread inland by this afternoon, similar to Monday.

Temperatures will warm to near 90 degrees in Tampa, slightly warmer inland where it will be longer before storms arrive. Overall rain chances today are at 40% but expect a fairly dry evening with most storms moving to the east coast by late afternoon.

Rain chances will be low overnight before morning showers develop and move onshore again Wednesday morning.

This onshore wind pattern continues through Thursday. By Friday, storms will develop in the afternoon mainly inland and move toward the coast. Best rain chances, 50%, will be Thursday and Friday.