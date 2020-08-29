MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Onshore flow continues, more scattered storms Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This was a hot and MUGGY start to the weekend today with an onshore flow off of the Gulf Of Mexico.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have moved onshore and inland during the afternoon and evening – and a few will linger into the overnight hours tonight. Otherwise, expect a mild and muggy night with low temperatures into upper 70s.

We’ll be stuck in this weather pattern for a few more days. Expect an early start to the showers and thunderstorms with an overall rain chance of 50% Sunday.

We’ll get back to a more normal summertime pattern with mainly afternoon and evening storms for the second half of next week.

