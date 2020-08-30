MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Onshore flow continues Monday, rain chances stay elevated

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This has been an excessively soggy second half to the weekend stuck with an onshore flow off of the Gulf Of Mexico.

Tampa International Airport recorded nearly three inches of rain Sunday helping to nicely cut into the rainfall deficit that we’ve run up this year. We’ve got a couple more days of this weather pattern before some changes later this week.

Expect a few showers and isolated storms to linger overnight. Rain chances will ramp up early again on Monday. A scattered coverage of downpours and storms is expected throughout the day tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The overall rain chance is 50%.

Tuesday will be a similar day with a slightly lesser coverage of showers and storms. This weather pattern will finally break down midweek as we transition back into a more normal summertime set up.

Slightly lower moisture aloft will lead to a slightly lesser coverage of afternoon storms through the second half of the week and into next weekend. High temperatures will surge back into the low and mid 90s.