Max Defender 8 Forecast: Onshore Flow Brings Morning Rain Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight there will be the chance for a few showers to move onshore with a continuing west wind.

It will be warm and muggy Friday morning with temps in the upper 70s. The rain chances will begin in the morning and actually drop into the afternoon. The overall rain chance is 30%, but if you live south of I-4 those chances are certainly higher. There will be a mix of sun and clouds through the day, but probably more clouds than sun.

Saturday will be more comfortable in the morning in the mid 70s. Through the day temps will get back up to 90 with a northeast wind developing. The rain chance is 40% for the late afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday’s rain chances drop to 30%.