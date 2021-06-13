MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Onshore flow brings more scattered storms to start the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ll be stuck in this same weather pattern throughout the first half of the new work week with a muggy west wind off of the Gulf.

Additional rounds of scattered showers and storms will move onshore and inland this evening and overnight. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies and warm low temperatures in the upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will both feature elevated rain chances with deeper atmospheric moisture above us. High temperatures both days will be near 90 degrees but high humidity levels will make it feel more like 100.

Drier air aloft will cut our rain chances toward the end of the work week allowing high temperatures to surge back up into the low and mid 90s.

A disturbance in the southwestern Gulf Of Mexico may develop into a tropical depression later this week. Heavy rain will be a concern on the northern and western Gulf Coast but at this point impacts are not expected here in Tampa Bay.