MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: One more warm and muggy day, big cool down coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve got one more day of way above average warmth and humidity before some big changes arrive later this week.

A few isolated sea breeze showers will continue through the evening and into the first part of the overnight hours. Otherwise, expect another mild and muggy night with low temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Some spotty showers are possible on Wednesday while we wait on the (very legitimate) April Fool’s cold front Thursday. High temperatures will once again surge into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and a south wind.

The cold front will arrive Thursday morning with scattered showers. Much cooler air will follow the front for the rest of the week. Low temperatures by Friday morning will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s!

Easter Weekend will feature lots of sunshine and cool mornings. High temperatures both days will be comfortable in the middle and upper 70s.