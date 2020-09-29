MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: One more humid day with scattered downpours before front arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels muggy all day with winds out of the southwest ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures climb to near 87 degrees with heat index values in the mid 90s.

Watch for an isolated shower this morning, but the rain chance increases to 50% for the afternoon. Most of the rain will push inland.

The front arrives early tomorrow morning, but a few spotty showers are still expected. It will feel slightly cooler with a northerly breeze in the morning.

While the rain comes to an end, some clouds continue all day. The extra clouds and cooler air help hold highs in the low 80s. Humidity drops as well.

It should be drier and comfortable for Thursday and Friday. Humidity and rain chances return early next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: An area of low pressure is expected to form in the western Caribbean. Right now, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 50% chance of becoming a tropical system in the next five days.