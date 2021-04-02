MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: One more chilly night, gorgeous Easter weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool but otherwise gorgeous finish to the week, we’ve got one more chilly night ahead to take us into the weekend.

With clear skies and dry air in place above us, temperatures will once again cool quickly overnight falling back into the 40s by morning. The breeze out of the north will make it feel even more chilly.

High pressure across the southeastern United States will result in a fantastic run of days from Easter Weekend into next week. Look for lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 70s.

The warm up will continue next week with temperatures returning to the low 80s. Our next rain chances won’t arrive until the end of next week with a weaker cold front.