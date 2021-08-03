MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Off and on downpours for the next two days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Flood Watch is in effect for Citrus and Hernando counties through Wednesday evening. Downpours will continue to push onshore from the Gulf of Mexico.

Today’s rain chance is 50%. Storms eventually spread across the state toward the east coast. Extra clouds help hold highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity will be quite high. Heat index values will still be near 100.

More downpours expected tomorrow, and the rain chance increases to 60%. In the morning, most of the rain will be north of I-4 again before spreading south and east. Highs stay in the upper 80s again tomorrow.

By the end of the week, the weather pattern shifts, and winds start coming from the southeast. With this pattern, expect morning sunshine and late-day downpours that push toward the Gulf of Mexico.