MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Off and on downpours for the next two days

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Flood Watch is in effect for Citrus and Hernando counties through Wednesday evening. Downpours will continue to push onshore from the Gulf of Mexico.

Today’s rain chance is 50%. Storms eventually spread across the state toward the east coast. Extra clouds help hold highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity will be quite high. Heat index values will still be near 100.

More downpours expected tomorrow, and the rain chance increases to 60%. In the morning, most of the rain will be north of I-4 again before spreading south and east. Highs stay in the upper 80s again tomorrow.

By the end of the week, the weather pattern shifts, and winds start coming from the southeast. With this pattern, expect morning sunshine and late-day downpours that push toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss