MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Numerous thunderstorms expected this aftenroon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the morning should be dry, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening. The storms will push toward the coast and get stronger.

Overall, today’s rain chance is 70%, but fewer storms will form east of I-75.

It will be a steamy day with extra clouds around at times. Highs will stay in the upper 80s, which is slightly below average. If you’re heading out to watch the Lighting game, be sure to bring rain gear.

The rain slowly ends after sunset, and lows will be in the mid 70s.

Rain chances remain high tomorrow at 60% in the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and storms back off slightly Friday, and highs return to near 90 degrees.

The pattern shifts for the July 4th weekend, and winds come from the Gulf of Mexico. That will keep rain chances down to 30%, and the storms that form will push east of I-75.