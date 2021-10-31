MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: No tricks for trick-or-treaters this evening in Tampa Bay, just cool temps and light winds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Happy Halloween! It’s a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s in most spots, and there are a few light showers lingering along the coast this morning.

However, northerly winds will push the showers south and it will be much a drier with more sun this afternoon. Temperatures will top out near 77°. Winds will be lighter but feel cool as the drier air continues to trickle in from the north.

Trick-or-treaters are in store for more of a treat than anything this evening with no rain around and temperatures around 70° at 6:00 p.m. It will turn chilly after that with temps falling into the upper 60s quickly after that.

Expect temperatures to stay cool overnight with upper 50s in the forecast for Monday morning.

Seasonable temperatures are in the forecast for the first half of the work week with highs in the low 80s.

Looks like another cold front will pass through on Friday with a good chance for showers and maybe a few thunderstorms dropping temperatures back into the upper 70s for next weekend.

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Wanda formed late Saturday night in the Central Atlantic. It is not forecast to impact the United states.

The National hurricane Center is also watching a tropical wave that came off the coast of Africa and gives it a 30% chance of developing over the next two and five days but this one is not likely to impact the United States either.