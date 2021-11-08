MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Nice warm-up today, even warmer by mid-week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out quite chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. By the afternoon, most areas will be in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine and low humidity.

Because the sun sets earlier now, temperatures start falling after 4pm. Overnight lows will be back in the low to mid 50s, which is still below average for this time of year.

Another sunny and pleasant day is expected tomorrow with highs reaching the upper 70s. We make it into the low 80s by Wednesday.

The next storm system heads east on Thursday, and a few showers will be possible. It will also be warmer with highs in the low-mid 80s and slightly higher humidity. The best rain chance is Friday at 40%, but a few showers may linger into Saturday as well.

Behind the front, highs will drop below average in the low 70s for Sunday.