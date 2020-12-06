MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Nice end to the weekend with increasing rain chances tonight; Winter temps return this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — Temperatures are chilly this morning with some spots in the upper 40s farther north and low 50s across the Tampa Bay area. With a mixture of sun and clouds, temperatures will warm quickly with highs this afternoon near 72 degrees.

Clouds will continue to build in this afternoon and rain chances will gradually increase after 3:00 p.m. Light showers are possible this evening but better rain chances will arrive overnight with heavy downpours possible as a system approaches from the Gulf of Mexico.

Rain chances will stay elevated through early Monday morning with passing showers before gradually tapering off by noon.

A big cool down is expected behind this system and temperatures will be below average this week.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s and morning lows will be in the low to mid-40s Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday.

A brief warm-up is expected by the end of the week into the weekend, but another cold front will arrive next Sunday.